|
|
Richard “Dick” B. Broadbelt, 92, of Reading, passed away on February 15, 2020, while in the care of Tower Health Reading Hospital. He was the widower of Doris P. Broadbelt, who passed away January 3, 2019, after 67 loving years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Benjamin and Gertrude (Brinker) Broadbelt. During World War II, Dick served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He graduated from Albright College with his Bachelors of the Arts in Economics. A driven entrepreneur, Dick owned two area restaurants: Poor Richard’s Tavern, off of Route 61 in Muhlenberg, and the former The Village Pantry of Wernersville. For many years Dick also drove school bus for Wilson School District. A curious man, he was a tinkerer in his spare time. He also was an avid photographer, especially of weddings. He loved his family, and he adored his grandchildren, but he especially treasured his great-grandchildren and was thankful to have lived to know them. He is survived by his four children: Mark R. Broadbelt of Woodbury, NJ; Daniel A., husband of Lori Broadbelt, of Robesonia; Suzanne C. Richmond of Wernersville; and Constance A., wife of Philip Impink, of Sinking Spring. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Athena Levan, Kate Broadbelt, Crystal Evans, Matthew Richmond, Richard Richmond, Caitlin Roth, Paige Figueroa, and Stephanie Kiecko; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Dick was predeceased by his brother Walter and sister Elaine Root. Richard’s family asks that contributions in his memory be made to the Pennsylvania s, Inc. 1117 Country Club Road Camp Hill, PA 17011. Services for Dick will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Wyomissing Church of the Brethren, 2200 State Hill Rd, Wyomissing, PA 19610, with Pastor Janice King celebrating. Friends and family are invited to gather in the church from 9 AM until the start of services. Burial will follow at Laureldale Cemetery. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020