Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Pennside Presbyterian Church
253 N. 25th St.
Reading, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Unger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard B. Unger


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard B. Unger Obituary
Richard B. Unger, 61, of Palmerton (formerly of Reading), passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Donna L. (Brown) Unger. Born on September 16, 1958 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late E. Robert and Arlene (Clungeon) Unger. Richard was a 1976 graduate of Exeter High School and served as a Deacon at Pennside Presbyterian Church. He worked as a driver for Pyramid Healthcare. Rich was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed painting, drawing, and traveling and was a voracious reader. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his daughter, Amanda McClane; three step-children: Amanda, Brian, and Allan Hohman; and two grandchildren: Fern and Canon McClane. Also surviving are his sister Amy C. Morton Hockensmith and brother Andrew K. Unger. He was predeceased by his older brother Robert C. Unger. A service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 12:00pm in Pennside Presbyterian Church, 253 N. 25th St., Reading. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 's National Office, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -