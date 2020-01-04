|
Richard B. Unger, 61, of Palmerton (formerly of Reading), passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Donna L. (Brown) Unger. Born on September 16, 1958 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late E. Robert and Arlene (Clungeon) Unger. Richard was a 1976 graduate of Exeter High School and served as a Deacon at Pennside Presbyterian Church. He worked as a driver for Pyramid Healthcare. Rich was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed painting, drawing, and traveling and was a voracious reader. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his daughter, Amanda McClane; three step-children: Amanda, Brian, and Allan Hohman; and two grandchildren: Fern and Canon McClane. Also surviving are his sister Amy C. Morton Hockensmith and brother Andrew K. Unger. He was predeceased by his older brother Robert C. Unger. A service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 12:00pm in Pennside Presbyterian Church, 253 N. 25th St., Reading. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 's National Office, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020