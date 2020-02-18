|
|
Richard R. “Rich” Ball, 65, passed away on February 14, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Robin (McDonnell) Ball, and the cherished father of Richard Ball and Nicholas (Jennifer) Ball. He was the beloved Pop-Pop of Jocelyn Ball and Marlee Ball. He will be forever remembered and missed by his brother Robert P. (Elaine) Ball and Aunt Maureen (McCartney) Biermaas, cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Born in Philadelphia, Rich was a son to the late Robert and Joan (McCartney) Ball. Rich was a 1973 graduate of Archbishop Ryan High School. Following high school, he completed a four-year apprenticeship program with the Philadelphia Carpenters Union (Locals 359 and 252). After retirement, Rich helped his wife, Robin, establish the Claire of Assisi House, a transitional home for women coming out of prison. He was also a Maintenance Manager for St. Benedict’s Church. Among his many interests were hunting, fishing, trips to Florida, and spending time with his friends and family, especially his two granddaughters. Rich was strongly involved in Alcoholics Anonymous whom he accredited over 26 years of successful sobriety. Friends are invited to share their memories of Rich with his family during the visitation at St. Benedict Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton, PA 19540, on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. His funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Claire of Assisi House, 325 S. 12th Street, Reading, PA 19602. Cremation Society of Berks County Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020