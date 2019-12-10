|
Richard Russel "Rich" "Dick" Barth, 93, of Reading, died on Friday, December 06, 2019 at Reading Hospital. He was born on Sunday, May 30, 1926 to the late Howard Barth and Eva Barth nee Bruder in Reading. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Richard was drafted into the Navy at age 18 where he served on the USS Bordelon during World War II and earned the Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and Victory Medal. He was a talented artist and painted oil portraits of family, friends and landscapes. He worked as a silk screen designer for Cinderella Knitting Mills, attended Washington School of Art in Graphic Designs and later retired after 25 years as a Graphic Designer from Reich's Printing in West Reading. Richard was a professionally and classically trained tenor who sang in oratorios. He performed locally in churches and weddings but debuted at Centenary College for Women in Hackettstown, New Jersey. Richard's love of God was extraordinary and it showed itself in many ways of acts of kindness, charity to others and devoted tithing. He is survived by his wife Dolores Barth nee Gross Stephan; step-children David spouse of Maureen Yaffe of Great Barrington, MA, Vicki spouse of Randy Bentz of Reading, Lore J.Z. Stephan spouse of Markus Lattner of Austria, Tobie spouse of James Bardsley of Flagstaff, AZ, Barry spouse of Sheri McKibben of Manassas, VA; stepgrandchildren Julie spouse of Michael Rutina of MA, Steven Hartman of Reading, Nicole spouse of Matthew Suplee of East Earl, PA and Amber Bentz of Reading. He was preceded in death by his first wife Dorace V. Barth nee Young. Celebration of life will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1009 Elizabeth Ave., Reading. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 1009 Elizabeth Ave., Reading, PA 19605. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 22, 2019