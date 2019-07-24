Richard A. "Rick" Beissel Jr., 67, of Centre Township, passed away in his residence July 20th surrounded by his loving family.

Rick was married for 46 years to the love of his life, Deborah A (Seisler) Beissel. Born in the MacDill Air Force Base Hospital,

Florida, on May 18, 1952, he was the son of the late

Geraldine E. (Hottenstein) Salvatore and Richard A. Beissel Sr., widower of Adele A. (Kulasinski) Beissel.

Rick was a 1970 graduate of Reading High School and

received his certificate in purchasing management from Penn State, Berks County. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving with the 193rd special operations wing during the Vietnam Conflict. Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, riding his motorcycle and watching the Eagles. He was a member of various sports clubs, fire companies and the Hamburg VFW.

Surviving along with his loving wife, Debbie, is their daughter, Kelly L. (Beissel) Koch, wife of Andrew S. Koch, of Tucson, Arizona. Also two siblings, Joseph R. Salvatore, husband of Sandra J. (Kreitz) Salvatore, of Cumru

Township; and Dawn M. (Salvatore) Boone, wife of David Boone, of Kenhorst; one nephew; and three nieces.

A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.,

Friday, July 26th with services to follow at Stitzel Family

Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Burial with military honors will be in St. John's (Gernant's) Church Cemetery.

Flowers are welcomed or contributions may be made to Veterans Making A Difference, 645 N. 6th St., Reading, PA 19601.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



