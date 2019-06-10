Richard A. Berger, "Rich," 67, of Centre Twp., passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was the husband of Jean L.

(Zechman) Berger.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Delbert W. Sr. and Rita C. (Kuss) Berger. Rich was a 1969 graduate of Hamburg Area High School. He owned and operated Berger's Auto Detailing, Hamburg. Rich had also worked for Horn's Diner, Hahn Motors and East Penn Manufacturing. Rich was a workaholic but made time to enjoy hiking and sports. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. Rich loved his dogs that predeceased him, Butch and DJ.

Rich is also survived by his children: Kersten E. (Berger), wife of Michael Reider, Centre Twp.; Corinne E. Berger, Womelsdorf; and Brook A. Berger, companion of Christine, Hamburg; and three grandchildren: Hayden and Hadlee Reider, and Molly Berger. He is also survived by his brother, Delbert W. Berger Jr., and his wife Pam, Sinking Spring; and his sister, Janet L. (Berger), wife of David Keeney, North Carolina.

It was Rich's wish that a service not be held.

