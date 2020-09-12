Richard Blatt

Richard Walter Blatt, age 71, of Fredericksburg, PA died on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on September 16, 1948 in West Reading, PA. Richard was the owner of the Richard W. Blatt Pattern Shop, Inc for the past 50 years. He was a member of the Free Masons Lodge # 226. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and was an avid trap shooter, hunter and fisherman. Richard was preceded in death by his father Walter John Blatt and his daughter, Tina Marie (Blatt) Kochman. Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol (Long) Blatt, his son Keith R. Blatt and his wife Holly of Fredericksburg, mother, Anna Marie (Bond) Blatt of Bernville, brothers, Larry Blatt and his wife Gwen of Bernville and Randall Blatt and his wife Cindy of Rehresburg, grandchildren, Caeleb Blatt, Christopher Zechman and his wife Megan, Quinn Blatt and his wife Danielle, Kristopher Kochman, Micaela Blatt and Gracie Blatt. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 19 at 12:00 p.m. at Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd Street, Jonestown, where a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held at the Little Mountain Mennonite Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com