Richard Blimline, 71, crossed over August 17, 2020, in his Shillington home, with his wife Kimberly by his side. He was the son of Earl and Anna Blimline of Gouglersville. At his request, no service will be held. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a future time. Richard entered the world with his twin brother on Feb. 18, 1949, at Fort Dix, NJ. He lived the majority of his life in Berks County. A self employed painter by trade, he worked both commercial and residential painting. He also served his country in the Army Reserves in the 1960’s and 70’s. Richard loved everything outdoors including camping, hunting, fishing, gardening and rock hounding. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Kimberly Olson; twin brother Raymond and brother Bruce Blimline and sister Martha (Chumpy) Hartzel; children Melanie Christ and Michael Blimline, both of Berks County; step children James Kramer of Arlington, VA and Nicole Ellis of Philadelphia; 5 grandchildren and great granddaughter; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded by sister Barbara (Blimline) McFalls of Pittsburgh. Richard will be laid to rest in the mountains of Sullivan County. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N 4th Street Reading, Pa. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com