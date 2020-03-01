Home

Richard F. “Dick” Boyer, 85, a resident of the Heritage at Green Hills, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:05 p.m., in Berkshire Center. Born in Allentown, Mr. Boyer was the son of the late Robert G. and Hannah M. (Ernst) Boyer. He was a 1952 graduate of Allentown High School and was a purchasing manager for ALCOA, in Boyertown. Mr. Boyer is survived by his children: Kathryn J. Rohrbach, of Florida; Jane L. Eddinger, wife of Donald Eddinger, of Boyertown; Stephen R. Boyer, husband of Wendy Boyer, of Birdsboro; Robert T. Boyer, husband of Jane Boyer, of Coopersburg; and eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Slatedale Cemetery. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
