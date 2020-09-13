Richard Casimir Brophy, 92, of Wyomissing Hills, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his residence. Born April 13, 1928 in Reading, he was the son of the late Thomas Aloysius and Jennie Rose (Koloski) Brophy. Richard was a Reading High School graduate, class of 1946 and attended Kutztown University, where he studied elementary education. Richard proudly served in the United States Navy as a Seaman 1st Class. He served for 18 months aboard the USS Charles H. Roan, DD-853, as a member of the original crew to commission the ship, a plank owner and on the USS Holder, DD-819, for 4 months. He also participated in the Navy’s football program. After returning to civilian life, Richard made a career as a freight salesman for 42 years, working at Motor Cargo and Red Star, retiring in1990. He also belonged to UGI seniors and was an avid Notre Dame fan and helped with RHS class reunions for many years. Richard’s spirit will be carried on by son Timothy Brophy; daughter Erin Louise DeSante; grandson Christopher and granddaughter Taylor. He also leaves behind 1 great grandchild and several nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Richard was greeted in heaven by his beloved wife Ann Louise (Zerbe) Brophy; companion of 30 years Ada Graczyk; son Kevin Richard Brophy; brother James Brophy; sister Eleanor Scheatzle and sister Ruth Duddy. Richard always said he had 3 good women in his life: Ann, Ada and his care taker Lucy Holland, of Assured Assistance. Richard wanted to offer special thanks to Assured Assistance for their compassion, friendship and skilled assistance. A family viewing for Richard will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Aumans Inc., 390 W. Neversink Rd, Reiffton. Funeral services will commence at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W Neversink Rd, Reiffton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, Massachusetts 02241. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com
for the Brophy family.