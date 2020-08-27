Richard Bruce Manwiller Richard Bruce Manwiller, 73, of Chippewa Township and formerly of Reading, PA passed into eternal life on Tuesday August 25th, 2020 in his home. Born December 4, 1946 in Reading, PA he was the son of the late Richard Frank & Mildred Elsie (Kerns) Manwiller. He earned a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University, an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and was a licensed Professional Engineer. His love of steam-powered locomotives led him to start the Pacing Images business where he filmed videos of steam trains with his longtime friend, Mr. Joe Jack, and produced videos for retail. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, whom he married April 11th, 1970. Donna J. (Stoner) Manwiller, two sons with daughters-in-law Michael Bruce & Joy Manwiller; and David Stoner & Kelli Manwiller. Four grandchildren James, Nehemiah, Joseph, and Natalee. A sister Sandra Weidman, Wyomissing, PA and a brother Barry & Cindy Manwiller, Temple, PA. Five nieces & nephews Linda (David) Hatfield, Steve Weidman, Philip (Kristi) Manwiller, Lisa (Donis) Waters, and Tim (Shannon) Stump. And a cousin Bob (Diane) Kerns. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Brian Manwiller. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 29 August 2020 at Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chippewa United Methodist Church, or to the Beaver-Lawrence Historical Railway Society, (BLRHS) Box 429, West Pittsburg, PA 16160. Arrangements by Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home, www.hillandkunselman.com
