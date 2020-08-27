1/
Richard Bruce Manwiller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Bruce Manwiller Richard Bruce Manwiller, 73, of Chippewa Township and formerly of Reading, PA passed into eternal life on Tuesday August 25th, 2020 in his home. Born December 4, 1946 in Reading, PA he was the son of the late Richard Frank & Mildred Elsie (Kerns) Manwiller.  He earned a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University, an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and was a licensed Professional Engineer.  His love of steam-powered locomotives led him to start the Pacing Images business where he filmed videos of steam trains with his longtime friend, Mr. Joe Jack, and produced videos for retail.  He is survived by his wife of 50 years, whom he married April 11th, 1970.  Donna J. (Stoner) Manwiller, two sons with daughters-in-law Michael Bruce & Joy Manwiller; and David Stoner & Kelli Manwiller.  Four grandchildren James, Nehemiah, Joseph, and Natalee.  A sister Sandra Weidman, Wyomissing, PA and a brother Barry & Cindy Manwiller, Temple, PA.  Five nieces & nephews Linda (David) Hatfield, Steve Weidman, Philip (Kristi) Manwiller, Lisa (Donis) Waters, and Tim (Shannon) Stump.  And a cousin Bob (Diane) Kerns. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Brian Manwiller. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 29 August 2020 at Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA.  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chippewa United Methodist Church, or to the Beaver-Lawrence Historical Railway Society, (BLRHS) Box 429, West Pittsburg, PA 16160. Arrangements by Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801-4th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved