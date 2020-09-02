1/
Richard C. Bender Richard C. Bender, 88, formerly of Bern Twp., passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Mifflin Center, where he resided. He was the husband of Madline N. (Fretz) Bender, who died November 29, 2016. Born in Bern Twp., he was the son of the late Levi J. and Emily R. (Mengel) Bender. Richard worked as a fabricator, welder and shop foreman for Fabrication Specialists and Rose Corporation. He enjoyed flying model airplanes and was a member of the Berks County Barnstormers. Richard also enjoyed boating, camping and his koi pond. Richard is survived by his daughter: Heather A. (Bender), wife of Bryon M. Kuhn, Orlando, Florida; two daughters-in-law: Corinne L. (Knabb) Bender; and Cynthia A. (Long) Starr, both of Bernville; three grandsons: Ryan K. Bender, Codie D. Bender; and Brenden M. Kuhn; and two great-grandchildren: Samantha Bender and James Bender. He is also survived by one brother: Arthur Bender, Wernersville. He was predeceased by two sons: Kent R. Bender and Darrell G. Bender; and two brothers: Marvin and John Bender. A memorial service for Richard will be held at a later date. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

