Richard Henry Casko, 31, of Latrobe, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at his home.

Born February 15, 1988, in Latrobe, he was a son of Henry A. Casko III and Tina L. (Pomponio) Casko, of Lewes, Del.

Richard was a graduate of Hamburg High School, Class of 2006, and the Universal Technical Institute in Downingtown, Pa. He was employed at Pace Industries, Latrobe. Richard loved working on cars, playing his guitar, being with his family, and he was most excited about the upcoming birth of a new child.

Richard was preceded in death by his maternal

grandparents, Richard and Carol Pomponio; and his paternal grandfather, Henry A. Casko Jr.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Gavin M. Thompson and Kameron A. Casko; his fiancee, Justine Thompson; one brother, Anthony J. Casko, of Derry; paternal grandmother, Rita Casko, of Latrobe; maternal grandmother, Audrey Pomponio, of Derry; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign online guest book, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.



