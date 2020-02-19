|
Richard Charles Mertz, 82, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born in Fleetwood on January 8, 1938 to the late Lewis L. Mertz and Sarah E. (Burkert) Mertz. Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years Patricia A. (Higgins) Mertz, they were married on June 10, 1961. They had two children Randall C. Mertz husband of Sandra L. (Minninger) Mertz and Pamela A. (Mertz) wife of John W. Weber. He has five grandchildren Lauren E. Weber, Kevin M. Weber, Nathaniel J. Weber, Jonathan C. Mertz and Aleah G. Mertz. He was an active member of Fleetwood Bible Church. Rich served on the board of Tarsus Manor, Inc., Fleetwood. In his retirement he managed St. Paul’s Union Cemetery, Fleetwood, from 2002 to 2019. During that time he computerized all the records from the 1800’s to the present. A 1957 graduate of Fleetwood High School. Richard was employed for many years at the former Pinnacle Corp. in Fleetwood. He had many hobbies including woodworking in his garage, fishing, hunting and collecting and searching for arrowheads in local Berks County fields. Richard was preceded in death by his sisters Judy K. Mertz and Ruth Ann (Mertz) Robertson. A visitation will be held on Saturday morning February 22,, 2020 at 9:00 AM till 11:00 AM in Fleetwood Bible Church, 2947 Moselem Springs Road, Fleetwood. Followed by a service at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Richards memory to Fleetwood Bible Church, 2947 Moselem Springs Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522 Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020