Richard L. Crow, 85, of Reading, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at 4:05 a.m., in Berks Heim.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years,
Virginia E. (Gilmer) Crow. Born in Bern Township, Mr. Crow was the son of the late
Morland and Nellie (Rae) Crow. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Reading, and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Crow was the owner/operator of
Richard L. Crow Frame & Alignment in Reading, for 35 years and was a member of the Country Western Dancers of Reading for more than 20 years.
Mrs. Crow would like to extend her sincere gratitude to the 2nd floor nursing staff at Berks Heim for the care they provided.
Graveside service will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 1301 Luzerne Street, Reading, PA 19601 in memory of Mr. Richard L. Crow.
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave.,
Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019