Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
4975 Boyertown Pike
Reading, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
4975 Boyertown Pike
Reading, PA
Richard Danilowicz Obituary

Richard "Dick" J. Danilowicz, aka "Moose," 79, of Amity Manor,

Douglassville, Pa., passed peacefully on the morning of Sunday, September 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Twp.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Fryzol) Danilowicz. Richard was employed by Griffith and Bixler Furniture and Appliances, Prince Gardner Leather Goods and Pomeroy's Dept. Store as a buyer/seller.

He was known for his quick wit and humor, although he also had a very tender side when it came to the

mistreatment of children and animals. Throughout his life, Richard had the opportunity to meet and befriend several people of notoriety in the entertainment industry. Richard was a contributing member of St. Catharine of Siena

Roman Catholic Church, Exeter Twp.

Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and

respects to the family on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary R.C. Cemetery,

Reading.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
