Richard D. Davis, 75, of Reading, passed away on March 9, 2019, at Manor Care Laureldale.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late George O. and Ethel D. (Dunstan) Davis.

Richard was a U.S. Air Force veteran, proudly serving during Peacetime. He was employed by the City of Reading as a streets department foreman for 35 years. Richard

enjoyed fishing and will be remembered for sitting on his porch with his dog, Tessa, watching over the neighborhood.

Survivors include his children: Richard G. Davis, husband of Kelleigh, of Elkton, Md.; Susan M. Weinhold, wife of Randy, of Adamstown; and Steven J. Davis, of Reading. Also surviving are grandchildren, Cameron and Bradley

Weinhold; and brothers, Robert and Russel Davis.

Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, N.16 and Rockland Sts., Hampden Heights, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., Celebrant Amy S. Landis officiating. The family will receive friends and

relatives from 10-11:00 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Laureldale Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the local chapter of Meals on Wheels at Berks Encore, 40 N. 9th St., Reading, PA 19601, or the Veterans Administration at https://www.lebanon.va.gov/giving. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



