|
Richard E. Davis, 76, of Sinking Spring, passed away peacefully August 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on October 6, 1942, in Honesdale, Pa., he was a son of the late Robert E. and
Alma (Appel) Davis. He was the loving
husband of 46 years to Kathleen F. (Aufferman) Davis, who survives him.
Richard was a graduate of Honesdale High School, class of 1961 and a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Richard was a
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper
stationed out of Troop L and retired in 1993 after 25 years of service. He then went on to work for the Berks County Public Defender's Office as an Investigator for 13 years before retiring from there.
Richard loved his family and friends, his jobs; was a car enthusiast, avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, anything Elvis, and a collector of many things. He enjoyed working hard and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Richard was also a member of New Life Church of Shillington, Clover Park Club and the Fraternal Order of Police.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by a son, Brian K. Davis; a daughter, Cristie K. Remp, wife of Cory J.; five grandchildren: Gabriella, Samuel, Gavin, Gracyn and
Ransom.
He was predeceased by his brother, Ralph E. Davis Sr.
Viewings will be held Wednesday, August 28th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, August 29th, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Klee Funeral Home, 1 E. Lancaster Ave, Shillington, PA 19607. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal
Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro PA 19508. www.kleefuneralhome.com.