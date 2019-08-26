Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Davis


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Davis Obituary

Richard E. Davis, 76, of Sinking Spring, passed away peacefully August 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on October 6, 1942, in Honesdale, Pa., he was a son of the late Robert E. and

Alma (Appel) Davis. He was the loving

husband of 46 years to Kathleen F. (Aufferman) Davis, who survives him.

Richard was a graduate of Honesdale High School, class of 1961 and a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Richard was a

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper

stationed out of Troop L and retired in 1993 after 25 years of service. He then went on to work for the Berks County Public Defender's Office as an Investigator for 13 years before retiring from there.

Richard loved his family and friends, his jobs; was a car enthusiast, avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, anything Elvis, and a collector of many things. He enjoyed working hard and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Richard was also a member of New Life Church of Shillington, Clover Park Club and the Fraternal Order of Police.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by a son, Brian K. Davis; a daughter, Cristie K. Remp, wife of Cory J.; five grandchildren: Gabriella, Samuel, Gavin, Gracyn and

Ransom.

He was predeceased by his brother, Ralph E. Davis Sr.

Viewings will be held Wednesday, August 28th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, August 29th, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Klee Funeral Home, 1 E. Lancaster Ave, Shillington, PA 19607. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal

Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro PA 19508. www.kleefuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now