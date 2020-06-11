Richard Debiec
Richard E. Debiec, 68, of Wernersville, passed away on June 9, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara (Ervin) Debiec, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage. Richard, the son of the late Edward and Anna (Miedzionowski) Debiec, was born in Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, James R. Debiec. He is survived by three brothers, Michael Debiec, widower of Jane, David Debiec, husband of Sandi, and John Debiec; sister-in-law, Joanne Debiec; mother-in-law, Fern Ervin; brother-in-law James Ervin, husband of Janelle; nine nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry and Edward. Richard was a 1969 graduate of Reading High School and was honored by the Reading Hot Stover’s as the city’s most outstanding baseball player in 1969. He attended Hiram Scott in Nebraska and graduated from Weber State University in Utah in 1974. He graduated with a Masters and Principal’s certificate in Administration from Temple University. Richard retired from Conrad Weiser High School in 2009 as the Assistant Principal. One of his greatest achievements was being a member of the Sunners fastpitch softball team, winning two National Championships in 1977-78 and two Gold Medals at the National Sports Festival in Colorado. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wernersville. He served on the Ecumenical Affairs Committee of Wernersville and the pre-school board. He was also inducted into the Southern Jr. High School Hall of Fame. He loved fishing, hiking, and birdwatching, but his most favorite passion was building bluebird houses. His “home away from home” in Beaver Springs will forever be his little slice of heaven. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church and American Heart Society.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
