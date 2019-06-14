Richard Clarence Delp Sr., 86, of

Muhlenberg Twp., passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Reading, Richard was the son of the late Arthur A. Delp and Fannie (Quire) Snyder. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann (Zabel) Delp.

Mr. Delp is survived by daughters: Bonnie L. Dreisbach, wife of Brian J., of Reading; Betty A. Hyneman, wife of Henry H. Jr., of Muhlenberg Township; Cathy Musser, wife of Timothy, of Muhlenberg Township; Tracy Huey, wife of Dean A, of Muhlenberg Township; and son Richard C. Delp Jr., husband of Sheila, of Hamburg. Richard is also survived by eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as sister, Judy Warmkessel, spouse of Richard, of Fleetwood.

Richard was preceded in death by three brothers; one sister; one great-grandchild and his stepfather, John Snyder.

His family remembers him most as a hard worker, man of steel and the glue that kept the family together. The

grandchildren and great-grandchildren have many fond memories including walks to the bus stop, watching "wrastling" and westerns and playing games, all while spoiling them with snacks and ice cream. He had a passion for repairing lawn mowers, tractors, cars and anything else the family needed fixed. He impressed us most with his use of curse words and sarcastic sense of humor which always made us laugh. We love you, we miss you and will get back to working like you would have wanted us to do.

A private celebration of life memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to , P.O. Box 22478,

Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or The , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Bean Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, North 16th Street and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, is in charge of

arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



