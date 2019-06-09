Richard R. DeTurck, 93, formerly of Lower Alsace Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 6, 2019.

He was the husband of Marjorie A. (Merkel) DeTurck, who passed away June 5, 2011. Born in Mt. Penn, he was the son of the late Raymond H. and Dora (Hook) DeTurck.

Dick was a 1943 graduate of Reading High School. After high school he served proudly in the U.S. Navy in World War II on the destroyer escort U.S.S. Bostwick in the North Atlantic. After the war he graduated from Lafayette College in 1952. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta

fraternity, where he made many lifelong friends. After

college he went to work with his father in the insurance and real estate business at R.H. DeTurck and Son on N.6th Street in Reading. He was later joined in the family

business by his son, David and daughter, Diane. Dick

thoroughly enjoyed his work. He was well respected in the business community and was president of the Reading-Berks Association of Realtors in 1980. He reluctantly

retired in 2010. He was also the Lower Alsace Township Tax Collector from 1960 until 1980.

Dick was very active in the community. He was a member of Pennside Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He was a member of F.& A.M. Lodge 62; the

Washington Library Company; and a 50+ year member of the Berkshire Country Club. He served on the Berks

County Board of Visitors for many years, providing

oversight of many county owned facilities.

Some of the greatest joys in his life included vacationing with his family and friends in Stone Harbor and Avalon, golfing at the Berkshire and taking care of his house on Endlich Avenue, that he and Marge treasured.

Dick is survived by his son, Richard R. Jr and his wife, Kristin Hotti, and their sons Philip and Alex; son, David and his wife, Maria, and their sons, Andrew and his wife Caitlin, Michael and his wife, Megan, and son Steven; daughter, Diane and her husband, Scott Sulzer, and their son Ryan; and daughter, Kathy and her husband, Clay Smith, and her daughter, Rebecca, wife of Cory Murphy, son, Matthew Ostrow and wife, Samantha, and daughter Nicole, wife of Derek Borges. There are 3 great-grandchildren. Dick is also survived by his brother-in-law, Peter Merkel, of Naples, Fla.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave, Reading. A service will be held on Friday June 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Pennside Presbyterian Church, 253 N. 25th Street, Mt. Penn. Interment will be private.

