Richard D. Distasio Sr., 82, of Reading, passed away Sunday, May 19th, at his

residence.

Richard was born in Reading, on February 19, 1937, a son of the late Anna (Horner) and Frank Distasio. He was the nephew of the late Jim and Grace Beyler.

He was the husband of Mary Ellen (Lamm) Distasio.

Dick graduated from Reading High School in 1955. He worked as the sales manager at Reading Automotive

Machine - Berks Engineering, for 42 years, retiring in 2009.

Richard was a three-time president and current trustee of Victor Emmanuel II Beneficial Society.

Richard is survived by a daughter, Marcie, wife of Joseph Promutico, of Reading; a son, R. Douglas Jr., husband of Laurie Distasio, of Reading.

He is also survived by grandchildren: R. Douglas III, Katie Bennethum, Briana McMichael, Joseph Promutico, Jordan Weiss and Zachary Weiss and 5 great-grandchildren.

Richard was predeceased by a daughter, Holly Weiss, in 1999.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 23rd at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 N. 11th St., Reading. Friends may call from 9:00-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment private at convenience of the family in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Alzheimer's Disease Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.



