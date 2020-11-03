Richard E. “Dick” Hummel Richard E. “Dick” Hummel, 85, of Wernersville passed away surrounded by his family, Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Helen M. (Mrotzek) Hummel, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage on June 11th. Dick, a son of the late Tilmus R. and Pearl H. (Rickenbach) Hummel, was born at home in West Lawn. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Jeffrey R. Hummel, husband of Marybeth, Paul W. Hummel, husband of Connie, and Mark G. Hummel, husband of Nadine; a brother, Forrest G. “Butch” Hummel; and four grandsons, TJ, Kyle, Max, and Jack Hummel. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Lynn Hummel; and two sisters, Doris A. Klaassen, and Charlotte R. Reitnauer. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wernersville, for 75 years and a member of the choir for 60 years. He was also a past treasurer, council president, Sunday school teacher, and a member and leader of the Luther League. He also helped formulate the endowment fund. He was an Army Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. Dick graduated in 1953 from Wernersville High School. He owned and operated Hummel Florist and Greenhouses for 30 years. He then worked for D&L Grower Supplies and then at Performance Toyota as a parts driver, retiring two years ago at the age of 83. He was a South Heidelberg Township Supervisor for 42 years and on Conrad Weiser School Board for four years. All three of his sons attended Penn State University and he was an avid Penn State Football fan. He was also a fan of the Eagles and Phillies. Dick was a member of the Williamson F&AM #307, York Rite, Rajah Shrine, A 33rd Degree Mason in the Scottish Rite, where he was a past Sovereign Prince, a member of their train club, and dressed as Santa for many years. Services are private. Burial will be in Hain’s Church Cemetery, Wernersville. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 130 S. Walnut St., Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
