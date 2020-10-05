Richard E. Lyons Richard E. Lyons, 79, formerly of Leesport, passed away on October 4, 2020, at Tel Hai Retirement Community. His wife, Rhoda G. (Mest) Lyons, passed away on October 28, 2018. Born in West Wyomissing, he was a son of the late Wilbur M. and Sallie D. (Weller) Lyons. He was a graduate of Wilson High School in 1958, Kutztown State College in chemistry in 1969, and Temple University earning a degree in education in 1972. Richard was a chemical laboratory technician for Gilbert Associates and later Carpenter Steel. In 1969 he began a 30 year career as a chemistry teacher for Governor Mifflin School District. He was a former member of Bern Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served on the Christian Education and Property Committees, was a Sunday School teacher, Lector, Communion assistant, was a two term congregational council member and served as president for one year. A more recent member of Advent Lutheran Church, Richard served on their church council as well. Richard was a past regent for the Royal Arcanum, Wyomissing Council. He was a lifetime member of the National Education Association, the PA State Education Association, National Science Teachers Association, and was an alumni association member of both Kutztown and Temple Universities. He is survived by sister-in-law Ruth Ann, wife of Rupert Venzke; niece Samantha Mathias, wife of Len Mathias; nephews Royale and Rupert Venzke; and was predeceased by his siblings, Wilbur M. Lyons, Jr., and Ella May Lyons. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, beginning at 12 p.m. with services to begin at 1 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, followed by burial will be at Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 16 Telford Avenue, West Lawn, PA 19609. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
