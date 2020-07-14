Richard Earl Lesher Richard Earl Lesher, 87, formerly of Kenhorst, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 12:25 pm in Spruce Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He now joins his wife of 60 years, Angeline “Shirley” (Dennis) Lesher who passed away January 20, 2018. Born in Shillington, Mr. Lesher was the son of the late Earl and M. Mae (Banks) Lesher. He was a graduate of Shillington High School, served in the United States Army and was a field tester for Met Ed for over 40 years until his retirement. Mr. Lesher was a dedicated and loving father to Debra A. Witman, wife of Troy L. Witman of West Lawn and was preceded in death by his son William R. Lesher in 2015 and his granddaughter Rachel R. Lesher in 2006. He is also survived by his sister M. Dolly Gift of Pottstown; niece Linda Schultz, wife of Loring Schultz of Kenhorst and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Lesher was a family man who enjoyed animals, Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, casinos and playing poker. He will be remembered as a generous and kind hearted man. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Zion Cemetery, Perry Township. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Friday 10:30 am to 11:00 am. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com