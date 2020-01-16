|
Richard Edward Snyder, 92 of Birdsboro, PA, met his Saviour face to face on January 15, 2020, at the Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City, PA. Born April 30, 1927, in Pottstown, PA, he was the son of the late Mahlon D. Snyder and Mary Mildred (Snyder) Snyder. He was the widower of Geraldine Betty (Webb) Snyder, who passed away November 28, 2015. He was a supervisor for the former Conestoga Telephone & Telegraph Co., Birdsboro, where he had been employed for 40 plus years and retired in June of 1990. He was a long time member of Exeter Bible Church. One of his favorite things to do was to drive the bus for the church youth and school activities as well as playing trumpet in the church orchestra. He was a Navy Veteran of World War II. After serving in the Aleutians to fulfill his service to his country, he returned to complete his coursework and graduated in 1947 from Birdsboro High School. Richard loved music and enjoyed playing the trumpet from his youth. He gave regular concerts, singing and playing his trumpet at nursing homes in the area. He played for the American Legion during Memorial Day services at several cemeteries over the years, as well as played for Easter sunrise services at local churches. In his younger days, he sang at churches in the area with his sweetheart. Most importantly he showed his children and grandchildren his love. He is survived by his son, Dudley E. husband of Doris (Orman) Snyder, daughter, Betsy A. wife of Doug Johnson, and three grandchildren, Melissa, Marlee and Marc all of Birdsboro. He was predeceased by brothers, G. Dudley Snyder and Daniel E. Snyder. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery, Birdsboro, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020