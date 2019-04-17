Richard A. Evans, 83, of Shillington, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Fairlane Gardens in Exeter Twp.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Rufus A. and

Hazel J. (Vankirk) Evans.

Richard was a graduate of Exeter High School. He was employed at the Boyertown High School. He also worked for Arrow International. He retired in 1996, then was self-employed for another ten years. He enjoyed traveling, cruises and golf.

Surviving are children, Kenneth A., husband of Tracy A. Evans, of Reading, Justine L., wife of Anthony Sabanos, of Sinking Spring; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: George, husband of Kay Evans, of Maryland; Elizabeth Fernandez, of

Birdsboro; and Janet, wife of John Fritz, of Birdsboro.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Sherry L. Kemp, on March 30, 2019; and four brothers: Robert, Charles, Thomas and James Evans.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut St., Mohnton, with Pastor Elmer B. Reinhold Jr., officiating.

A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Private burial will be held at Charles Evans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Opportunity House, 430 N. Second St., Reading, PA 19612-2303. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gileandyeckley.com.



