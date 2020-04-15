|
|
Richard Francis Hughes, 89, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 1:00 am in Spruce Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, West Reading. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Elmer and Blanche (Fisher) Hughes. Mr. Hughes was a self-employed carpenter. He is survived by his sister Ada M. Bauer, wife of William Bauer of Exeter Township, nieces Leticia Powell, wife of Robert Powell of Dillsburg; Felicia Reed, wife of Harry Reed of Exeter Township; nephew William Martin Bauer, Jr. husband of Sandra Bauer of Louisiana and his uncle Robert Rothas of Coatesville. He is also survived by his longtime friend Jean Young of Reading. He was preceded in death by his siblings Mabel L. Reho, Charles D. Hughes, Fern Rothas, Earl L. Hughes and Fay Lee Hughes. Private Graveside Service will be held in Pine Swamp Cemetery, Elverson. Bean Funeral Home 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020