Richard R. Fegley, 92, died at home on November 25, 2020. He was the widower of Charlotte L. (Fry) Fegley. Born, in Laureldale, he was a son of the late Charles S. Fegley and Marcella E. (Schmeck) Fegley. Surviving are his two sons: Scott R. Fegley, and Gregory R., husband of Kathy (Becker) Fegley; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and his brother, Charles R. Fegley. In addition to his wife, Richard was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey L. Fegley, husband of Barbara Fegley. He was a 1946 graduate of Muhlenberg High School, and served in the Air Force during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant. Richard was a master plumber, in business for 28 years. He later served for 16 years as the chief plumbing inspector for the City of Reading, retiring in 2000. He and Charlotte built their dream log home from bottom up with the help of their sons and some good friends. Richard was also a master craftsman when it came to woodworking. In addition to their dream home, he also crafted beautiful pieces of furniture and clocks. His favorite song was Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” and he patterned his life after the wording of that song. Cremation Society of Berks County, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com
