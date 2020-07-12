Richard Flammer

Richard H. Flammer, of Maidencreek Twp., went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sandra L. (Miller) Flammer. Born March 18, 1943, he was the son of late John A. and Mildred T. (Sattler) Flammer. He is predeceased by his brother, Steven C. Flammer. Richard graduated Reading High School and spent many years in the trade industry as a brick and stone mason, electrician and plumber before achieving the rank of Lieutenant while being the supervisor of maintenance at the Berks County Prison for 21 years. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served as an engineer from 1964-1970, receiving the Sharpshooter Rifle M14 award. Richard was an avid hunter who traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, he was a skilled custom woodworker and watercolor artist. He was a member of the PA and Reading Berks Guild of Craftsmen as well as multiple rod and gun clubs. He enjoyed creating watercolor paintings for the cancer patients through Loving Arms fellowship at GT Church. Richard is survived by his beloved wife Sandra (Miller), daughters Laura Ringler (Mark Williams), Carly Shilling (Brian), Kristin Wolf (Michael Wolf, Jr.), Adrian Flammer, Marcella McLaughlin, and son Cory McLaughlin (Kelly). Grandchildren include Christian, Brady, Zoe, Cooper, Allyson, Amanda, Jessica, Emily, Connor, Samantha, Vincent, Adrian, and 2 great grandsons Jayce and Colton. Services for Richard will be held on Friday, July 17 at 12:30 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Friday 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the McGlinn Cancer Institute through the Reading Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 16052, Reading, PA 19612. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
.