Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
View Map
Richard Focht

Richard Focht Obituary

Richard W. Focht, 87, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Thursday,

September 19, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of Carol A. (Lerch) Focht. Born in West Reading, Mr. Focht was the son of the late Clarence and Mildred

(Kovalaske) Focht. He was a member of

Community Evangelical Congregational Church in Sinking Spring and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Focht was employed by Canteen Vending as a service technician for 19 ½ years before retiring.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children,

Susan E. (Focht) Brown, of Bern Township; Robert R. Focht, husband of Cheryl A. Focht, of Sinking Spring; and his grandchildren, Breanne and Tyler Brown. Mr. Focht is also survived by his siblings: Clarence Focht, of Mohrsville; Ronald Focht, of Muhlenberg Township; James Focht, husband of Linda Focht, of Reading; Carl Focht, husband of Marjorie Focht, of Catawissa; Carol (Focht) Weidner, of Blandon; Nancy Bieber, of Denver, and was preceded in death by Joan (Focht) Shalter.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Mike Snedeker will

officiate. Interment with military honors rendered by the United States Army will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Community Evangelical Congregational Church, 51 Green Valley Road, Sinking Spring, PA 19608, in memory of Mr. Richard W. Focht.

Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
