Richard "Dick" Allen Fox, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on July 24, 2019, at the age of 90.

Beloved husband of 32 years to Marcia Spokane Fox; loving, caring father to

Donald Fox (Julie Gabriel), Sheryl Fox Myerson (Jay Dunitz), Herrick "Rick" Fox (Jennifer

Daniels); devoted grandfather to Sami Myerson Khang (Kris), Shay Myerson, Mika Fox, Elan Fox, Stella Fox, Ruby Fox and Ben Fox; stepfather to David Herer (Eva), Jodi Levine (Mitch) and Amy Morris (Miles); stepgrandfather to Alissa Levine (Shahar Chaskelevitch), Max Levine, Alexander Jacob Herer, Katherine Herer, Henry Morris, Oscar Morris, and Molly Morris. Mr. Fox is also survived by sister, Lee Redstone; and his former wife, Helen Fox.

Dick was predeceased by his son, Howard in 1978.

He was born on January 5, 1929, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Harry Fox and Freda Morgan Fox. After attending the University of Buffalo, he served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant.

Dick founded Reading-based Fox Theatres in 1957, with the Sinking Spring Drive-In, the "World's Largest

Cinemascope Screen," and over the next thirty-three years grew the regional movie theater circuit to twenty-five

locations with over one-hundred screens and more than 1000 employees. At its peak, Fox Theatres was one of the largest independently-owned movie theater companies in the USA. He was a pioneer in the industry, bringing

modern suburban movie theaters to markets throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Florida. The

pinnacle of his career came in 1984, when Dick was elected president of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), an industry trade association representing movie theater owners from across the country. He was a

formidable leader of theatrical exhibition at a time when the industry wrestled with existential issues ranging from contentious trade practices to competition from new

technologies. He was the last volunteer president of NATO.

He was a former board member of the Jewish Federation of Reading, Pa., B'nai B'rith, Variety Club and the Will

Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

His profound love of family; passion for golf, travel and fine cuisine; and deep generosity touched everyone who knew him. The patriarch of a large blended family, he was adored by many and will be missed by lifelong friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the

Howard Fox Memorial Law Scholarship Fund at the Berks County Community Foundation, bccf.org.



