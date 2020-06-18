Richard Freeman Batz
Richard Freeman Batz Richard Freeman Batz, 93, of Wernersville, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 am in Phoebe Berks Health Care Center. He was the husband of the late Royetta M. (Bowers) Batz who passed away January 29, 2016. Born in Reading, Mr. Batz was the son of the late Freeman D.C. and Eva A. (Schmeck) Batz. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School and was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church where he was a member of the choir and taught Sunday school. Mr. Batz served in the United States Army during World War II and served as honor guard for General Patton’s Funeral Service. He was employed as a bookkeeper for Textile, Meeting his wife Royetta there. Employed also at Westinghouse, Reading Aviation Service, Manpower, Inc., enjoyed singing and was a member of Muhlenberg Community Chorus. Mr. Batz is survived by his children Scott J. Batz, husband of Ruth E. Smith-Batz of Sinking Spring; Kevin R. Batz of Exeter Township; Kirk D. Batz, husband of Jodie L. Batz of Exeter Township; Tracey M. Gibbon, wife of Richard T. Gibbon of Sinking Spring and his granddaughter Lindsey M. Gibbon. He was preceded in death by his siblings Helen, Charlotte, Forrest, Florence and Claude. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Reverend Mark E. Brophy will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Wednesday 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Honor of the Karen Oldham Foundation Inflammatory Breast Cancer Network(IBC) PO Box 908, Friendswood, Texas 77546(please make checks payable to IBC Network Foundation). Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
