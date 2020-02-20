|
Richard G. Buehrer, 93, of Shoemakersville, passed away on February 14, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born June 14, 1926 in West Reading, he was the son of the late Frank R. and Gertrude B. (Frantz) Buehrer. His wife of 38 years, Lois A. (Miller) Buehrer, passed away on March 14, 2015. Richard served his country honorably and faithfully as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps during World War II, serving from 1944 to 1946. Richard owned and operated Buehrer Stained Glass from 1946 until his passing. He spent many years working on repair and new projects that involved stained and leaded glass. Richard was a former member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading and St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading. He was a 1944 graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School and loved golfing and hunting. Richard is survived by his daughter-in-law and caregiver, Vanessa M. Buehrer, Hamburg, his children, Richard S. Buehrer, Shoemakersville, Lori A. (Buehrer) Walborn, wife of Randy Walborn, Shartlesville and Craig Buehrer, husband of Brandee Mathies, Washington, DC. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and by his brother, Robert P. Buehrer, husband of Doris Buehrer, Kenhorst. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his son, Steven Buehrer, and a brother, Francis Buehrer. Services for Richard will be private. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Richard and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020