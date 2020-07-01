1/1
Richard G. Harris Richard G. “Chub” Harris, 78, of Muhlenberg Township passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Keystone Villa, Douglassville. He was the husband of Linda L. (Himmel) Harris. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Albert and Mary A. (Mystyshn) Harris. He attended Reading High School and was employed by Dana Corporation for 37 years, later retiring as a bus driver from Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU). In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Dean C. Harris of Lititz, and daughter Jennifer Lee Harris, wife of Dario M. Pennock of Muhlenberg Township. He has two grandchildren Trisha L. Harris and Lexus V. Harris and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers Buddy, Marlon, and Earl Harris and sister Lorraine (Harris) Weinhold and is survived by his sister Velma (Harris) Ritter of St. Petersburg, FL. Chub had a relentless energy and physical determination that no one could keep up with. His sarcastic sense of humor and one-liners always kept us laughing. He was for years an active member of GT Church in Wyomissing, and a dedicated man of God. His powerful presence will forever be remembered and missed. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Av., Minneapolis, MN 55415. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
