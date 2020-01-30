|
|
Richard G. LaFaver, 81, of Fleetwood, passed away Tuesday January 28, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph’s. The husband of Janice C. (Lutz) LaFaver, they celebrated 55 years of marriage on August 1st. He was the son of the late Harold A. LaFaver and Elsie (Reis) LaFaver. Richard was a 1957 graduate of Fleetwood High School and served in the U. S. Army from 1961 to 1963. He had worked for Sunsweet Growers, Inc., Fleetwood for 28 years last working January 16th. Previously he had worked for Georgia Pacific Paper Co., Reading for 26 years. Richard loved the outdoors and a member of Blue Ridge Rifles, Schuylkill County. He is survived by his wife Janice and son Michael D. Lafaver of Fleetwood. Sister Donna (LaFaver), wife of Randy Frey, of Connecticut and Karen (LaFaver) Leiby of Fleetwood Richard was preceded in death brother Dennis R. LaFaver, Sr., sisters Shirley (LaFaver)Young, Sandra (LaFaver) Weitzel and Patsy LaFaver. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 12:00 noon in St. John’s United Church of Christ Social Hall, 3713 Pricetown Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Richards memory to Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society, Inc. c/o Mark Dreibelbis, 53 Fox Road, Hamburg, PA 19526.. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020