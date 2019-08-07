Home

Richard Gans Obituary

Richard H. Gans, 92, of Shillington, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services-Laureldale.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Pearl V. (Heckman) Gans. He is survived by his wife of 63 incredible years, the former Barbara Jane Gragg.

A 1945 graduate of Reading High School, Richard served our nation proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps during both the Korean War and World War II. He was a retired

carpenter with local Union 492, having served his four-year apprenticeship following his discharge from the Marines. He was also owner/operator of R.H. Gans Inc., specializing in the design and installation of blackboards in area schools.

Richard was a longtime member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Reading, where he first met Barbara and they later married. He was also a member of the American Legion, VFW, Rajah Shrine, Chandler Lodge 227, Reading Royal Arch Masons No. 152, Lodge Council Chapter, Consistory and Creigh Council No 16 R&SM, the Marine Corps

Heritage Foundation and a founding member of the Daniel Boone Coin Club.

In addition to his beloved Barbara, Richard is survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Robert E. Gans; and three sisters: his twin, Elizabeth Uczynski, Dorothy Arndt and Adrienne Noll.

A graveside service and burial with military honors will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at

Laureldale Cemetery, 4631 Pottsville Pike, Reading.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the at www.alz.org/nca/donate.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 7, 2019
