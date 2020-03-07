|
|
Richard J. Gehman, 75, of Barto. Passed away in his residence on Thursday March 5, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born at home. He was the son of the late Catherine (Frey) and Ralph H. Gehman. He was employed at Bally Block working in the Warehouse for many years. Richard was an Army veteran serving during peacetime. He also volunteered with the Lions Club, and was active in the CB Club. He was also the past treasurer for the Barto Fire Co. for many years. Richard is survived by his siblings, Arlene C. wife of David Houck of Blandon, Virginia M. widow of George Reifsnyder of Boyertown, Russell H. husband of Althea Gehman of Barto, Dorothy A. widow of William “Fuzzy” Houser of Pottstown, Ralph R. husband of Sandra Gehman of Barto, Ernest E. husband of Diane Gehman of Boyertown and Anna M. Gehman with whom he resided in the family home. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. Richard is predeceased by his sister Helen Bauer along with a baby sister and baby brother Laverne H. Gehman. Funeral services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and Family may call Thursday the funeral home from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Christ Union Cemetery, Niantic. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church 222 Niantic Rd. Barto, PA. 19504 or to the Bally Lion’s Club 505 Main St. Bally, PA. 19503. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020