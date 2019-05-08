Richard J. George, 92, passed away

peacefully in his Gibraltar home on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Bowers, he was a son of the late James H. and Minnie (Grim) George, and the devoted husband of the late Ardell C. (Stoyer) George, who passed in 2001.

As a young man, Richard worked at the Reading Railroad and later the Reading Bus Company as a bus driver. He served our nation bravely in the U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division during World War II. Upon discharge from the service, Richard became a skilled carpenter, working for Kenneth Reitz, Potteiger Construction and Burkey

Construction, before retiring.

He was a member of St. John's UCC Evangelical Church on the Hill in Gibraltar, and was an original member of the Reading Chapter of the Boombadears. More than anything, Richard loved to spend time with all of his children. But he also enjoyed hunting, bowling, fishing and building things with his hands.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Jane L., wife of Philip Neri, Mohnton, and Lori M. George, Reading; as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Ann; a granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Neri; brothers: William, John, Mark, Claude and David; and sisters: Mae Mervine, Mabel Weida and Anna Schein.

A Celebration of Richard's life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. John's (Gibraltar UCC), St. John's Road, Gibraltar, followed by burial with Military Honors at Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John's Church at the address above.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



