Richard A. Graham, 69, of Robeson Twp., Berks Co., Pa., died on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.
Born June 10, 1950, he was the son of the late Millard Logan Graham and the late Esther (Heckrote) King. He was the
husband of Joy Annette (Weiler) Graham.
He was employed by Cambridge Lee Industries LLC and retired in 2005.
Richard was a member of the NHRA. He enjoyed racing his car "Transplanted" at Maple Grove Raceway. He was an avid hunter. He enjoyed the outdoors and loud music.
Richard was a good grand pop, a beloved husband, father, and brother and a fun nephew to his family.
Surviving along with his wife are daughters: Jennifer A. Kercher, at home, Jessica M., wife of Matthew Mountz, of Mohnton, Pa., and Brittny L. Graham, at home; sister,
Carolyn, wife of Bruce Kostrey, of Exeter Twp.; four
grandchildren: Cierra Kercher, Larissa Kercher, Logan Mountz and Laney Mountz; nephews, Jeff and Fred
Graham; nieces Melissa Kostrey and Tracey Graham;
beloved and constant companion, Melissa, the mini
wirehaired dachshund.
Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Butch
Graham.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, Pa.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Gibraltar, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude's
Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY,10016.
Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.