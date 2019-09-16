Home

Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
Richard Graham


1950 - 2019
Richard Graham Obituary

Richard A. Graham, 69, of Robeson Twp., Berks Co., Pa., died on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Born June 10, 1950, he was the son of the late Millard Logan Graham and the late Esther (Heckrote) King. He was the

husband of Joy Annette (Weiler) Graham.

He was employed by Cambridge Lee Industries LLC and retired in 2005.

Richard was a member of the NHRA. He enjoyed racing his car "Transplanted" at Maple Grove Raceway. He was an avid hunter. He enjoyed the outdoors and loud music.

Richard was a good grand pop, a beloved husband, father, and brother and a fun nephew to his family.

Surviving along with his wife are daughters: Jennifer A. Kercher, at home, Jessica M., wife of Matthew Mountz, of Mohnton, Pa., and Brittny L. Graham, at home; sister,

Carolyn, wife of Bruce Kostrey, of Exeter Twp.; four

grandchildren: Cierra Kercher, Larissa Kercher, Logan Mountz and Laney Mountz; nephews, Jeff and Fred

Graham; nieces Melissa Kostrey and Tracey Graham;

beloved and constant companion, Melissa, the mini

wirehaired dachshund.

Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Butch

Graham.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, Pa.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Gibraltar, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude's

Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY,10016.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019
