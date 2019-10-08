Home

Richard “Dick” G. Green Richard “Dick” G. Green, 92, of Mt. Penn, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Evelyn M. (Clemmer) Green, who passed away on September 21, 2002. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Elmer and Marguerite (DeHart) Green. Dick graduated from Reading High School Class of 1944 and was a member of Trinity U.C.C. Mount Penn. He was an Army veteran, serving in WWII-Pacific. Active in sports, he played basketball in the City League and also baseball in the City Industrial League with the East End A.C. and Pendora. Dick also played fast pitch softball with Baer Park and Boo Boos, which he then managed for five years. He was also a member of East End A.C. Club. Dick worked as a pressman/foreman for the Reading Eagle Press for 49 years, retiring in 1990. He is survived by many friends. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn, PA 19606. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
