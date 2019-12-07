Home

Richard J. Guczewski US NAVY WORLD WAR II Richard J. Guczewski, 90, of Reading, passed away Friday at Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, PA on January 27, 1928, he was a son of the late Agnes (MacKowiak) and Joe Guzewski. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman 1st Class in WW II and later worked at Honeywell. He enjoyed visiting flea markets and fixing radios and old TVs. Richard is survived by a niece Rita McKenna wife of John McKenna of Florida and nephews James Guzewski,husband of Donna of Garnet Valley, PA. He was predeceased by two brothers, Chester and Ted Guzewski. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Veteran’s Making a Difference, 2412 Spring St., West Lawn, PA 19609. Funeral Procession will leave funeral home promptly at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, December 11. Graveside Services at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville, PA. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
