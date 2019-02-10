Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Heckman.

Richard A. Heckman, 76, formerly of Shoemakersville, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019, in Orwigsburg

Center.

He is married to Lucinda (Pfautz) Heckman.

Born in Windsor Township, he was the son of the late Clarence A. and Dorothy C. (Wentzel) Heckman.

Richard was employed at Penn Steel and later Fairmount Foundry for ten years until his retirement.

He is survived by five children: Stewart Heckman,

Lehighton, Pa., Dorothy, wife of James Gulla, Lansford, Pa., Richard Heckman, Shenandoah, Pa., Timothy Heckman, Mahanoy City, Pa., and Christina, wife of William Nunemacher, Mahanoy City, Pa.; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, David Heckman, Tilden Twp.; and two sisters, Carol, wife of Gerald Kamenas, Palo Alto, and Nancy Buck, Reading, also survive him.

Richard was predeceased by two grandsons, Russell and Zion Heckman; and two siblings, William Heckman and

Viola Himmelberger.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.burkeydriscoll.com.



