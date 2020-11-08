1/
Richard Hilbert
Richard E. “Dick” Hilbert, 83, of Kutztown, died peacefully Saturday, November 7, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Jean N. (Landis) Hilbert. They were married June 20, 1959. Born in Seisholtzville, Hereford Township, Richard was a son of Earl and Ellen Hilbert. Dick was employed in the Specialty Gas Department for Air Products & Chemicals, Trexlertown, over 30 years, until his retirement in 1999. Richard was a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels for over ten years. He also enjoyed tending to his garden. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 61 years, Jean, Richard is survived by two daughters: Charlene J. Hilbert, and Vannessa M. Hilbert, both of Kutztown; and a son Keenan R. Hilbert, also of Kutztown. There is one granddaughter, Katie J. Hilbert; and a great grandpuppy, Ixi. Other survivors include a sister, Rita (Hilbert), widow of Robert Gracely, Kutztown; and two brothers: Nevin Hilbert, Topton; Errol Moyer, Blandon. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by sisters Marcella, Elaine, Lois, Jeanette, and Melba. SERVICES: Services for Richard will be private at the convenience of the family. CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Richard’s memory to Berks Encore’s Meals on Wheels Program, 40 N. 9th Street, Reading, PA 19601. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
