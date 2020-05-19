Richard Hoffman
?Richard Edward Hoffman, age 82, formerly of Douglassville, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Berks Heim. Richard was born October 20, 1937 in Exeter, PA to the late Roy H. and Mary (Huyett) Hoffman. Richard was a graduate of Mt. Penn High school, class of 1955. He was a US Marine Corp. veteran and worked at Conrail Railroad for 30+ years, retiring in 1999. Richard was a jack-of-all-trades and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He had a great love of nature, enjoyed going on walks, boating and going fishing. Richard was an avid Eagles and NASCAR fan, with his favorite drivers being Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Richard’s spirit will be carried on by his 2 daughters; Joanne Peifer and her husband Edward, of Douglassville; Diane Arthur and her husband Ernest, of Womelsdorf; 2 brothers David and Ray Hoffman, and 2 sisters Delores DeLong and Shirley Fritz. Richard also leaves behind 3 grandchildren Justin Peifer, Rebecca Peifer, Xxena Garloff and 1 great granddaughter Adriana to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Richard was greeted in heaven by his beloved wife Barbara Hoffman; sister Nancy Hoffman and 2 brothers William and Carl Hoffman. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901; and/ or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Auman’s Inc., Reiffton. Due to current restrictions, services will be private with burial at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton and at the convenience of Richard’s family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Hoffman family.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
