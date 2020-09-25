1/1
Richard Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard P. “Dick” Hoffman Richard P. “Dick” Hoffman, 86, passed away September 24, 2020, at Tower Health. He was the loving husband of Betty A. (Yeager) Hoffman for 35 years. Born in Hyde Park, he was a son of the late Harry and Sadie (Rollman) Hoffman. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Dick was a U.S. Marine veteran. He was employed by the Muhlenberg Police Department as Police Sergeant for over 27 years, retiring in 1987. Dick enjoyed playing solitaire, gardening and the Gaithers. He also was an avid NASCAR fan. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Tower Health for the excellent care they gave Dick during his stay there. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one niece, Nancy (Harold) Wampole, four nephews: Brian (Peg) Hoffman, Bruce (Rose) Hoffman, Brooke Hoffman and Russell (Maryanne) Bowman. He was predeceased by one brother and three sisters. Services will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560 with burial to follow at Wyomissing Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 102454, Atlanta, GA 30368-2454 or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Service
11:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Burial
Wyomissing Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved