Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Daniel Boone Rod and Gun Club
301 Dautrich Rd
Reading, PA
Richard Hummel Obituary
Richard E. Hummel Sr., 78, of Fleetwood, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, February 1, peacefully in his home. He was the son of the late Earl Wilbur and Emma (Guiles) Hummel, and preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Hummel. Richard worked 40 years for Reading Commercial Heat Treating and was the Owner of Jetca Heat Treating. Richard enjoyed the outdoors. Hunting was his love. Surviving are his children, Richard Hummel Jr., Muhlenberg Twp.; Justine (Hummel), wife of Jeffrey Barbitta Muhlenberg Twp.; Thomas Hummel, Fleetwood; one brother, Robert P. Hummel; four grandchildren: Richard Hummel III, Alisha Lowans and Angela Pegg and Ceejay Quire; two great-grandchildren, Emma Hummel and Nolan Lowans. A celebration of life luncheon will be held on Saturday, February 8, at the Daniel Boone Rod and Gun Club, 301 Dautrich Rd., Reading 19606, from 12:00-6:00 p.m. Donations can be made to Kettle Creek Sportsman’s Association, checks made out to Donna Grace, 4133 Tamarac Rd., Renovo, PA 17764. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge of arrangements. 610-370-1300
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
