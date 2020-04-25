|
Richard G. Hutton, 56, of Kenhorst, passed away March 19, 2020, in the University of Penn Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Karen L. (Derr) Hutton. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Herman L., and Barbara F. (Clark) Hutton. Rich was a graduate of Waynesville High School. He was a United States Marine Veteran serving his country in the United States Marine Corps in Operation Dessert Storm/Kuwait with Battery I with the 34th battalion. Richard served his country for a total of 8 years, he was always humbled by the respect he received for his service. During his time of service he received: National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Meritorious Mast, and Letter Of Appreciation. Richard was the most lively, compassionate, selfless human you could ever meet. Everyone loved his energy, he was always the helping hand. He loved being with his family and cared for our friends and his grandchildren as they were his own. He was always the “life of the party” and knew how to make everyone laugh and make the best of situations even when things were bad. He touched people’s lives in many ways and will truly be missed. In addition to his spouse, he is survived by his three daughters, Latachia S. Hutton Reading; Lornia L. Hutton, Kenhorst; and Lakin A. Hutton, Kenhorst. He is also survived by his siblings, Hermen L. Hutton Jr.; Robert Hutton, and David Hutton; and seven grandchildren, Jerimiha, Nazahlia, Juelsiah, Neahmiha, Aalijah, Avvah and Evoni Jr. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Rd, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. If you would like to pay your respect the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, will be have a drive up visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. If you are physically unable to attend the service will be live streamed on Richard Huttons page at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Condolences may also be expressed on the webpage. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the gofund me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/richard-hutton039s-funeral-gulfwardessertstorm-vet to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020