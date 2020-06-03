Richard J. Schoener
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Schoener Richard J. Schoener, 87, of Bernville, passed away on June 2, 2020 in his residence. He was born in Womelsdorf on December 28, 1932 to the late Woodrow Wilson and Verna Mae (Batdorf) Schoener. Richard was the husband of Nancy L. (Henne) Schoener with whom he shared 34 years of marriage. Richard was a graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and a proud Veteran of the United States Army having served from 1956 to 1958. In his free time, Richard loved traveling, being outside to tend to his garden and do yard work. He was an avid hunter and would travel to Canada yearly to bear hunt. In addition to his wife, Nancy, Richard is survived by his children, Bryan Schoener, Billi Jo Kern wife of Jesse; Step-children, Peter Angstadt husband of Tina and Sandra Fisher wife of Steve. Richard is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and a brother, Karl H. Schoener. He was preceded in death by his step-son, William Angstadt, a sister, Shirely M. Hammer and his beloved dog, Casey. Visitation and memorial service will be held privately at the request of the family. Kirkhoff Funeral Home is in Charge of arrangements. Memorial Donations in Richard’s name may be made to Boys Town at https://support.boystown.org/ or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved