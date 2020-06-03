Richard J. Schoener Richard J. Schoener, 87, of Bernville, passed away on June 2, 2020 in his residence. He was born in Womelsdorf on December 28, 1932 to the late Woodrow Wilson and Verna Mae (Batdorf) Schoener. Richard was the husband of Nancy L. (Henne) Schoener with whom he shared 34 years of marriage. Richard was a graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and a proud Veteran of the United States Army having served from 1956 to 1958. In his free time, Richard loved traveling, being outside to tend to his garden and do yard work. He was an avid hunter and would travel to Canada yearly to bear hunt. In addition to his wife, Nancy, Richard is survived by his children, Bryan Schoener, Billi Jo Kern wife of Jesse; Step-children, Peter Angstadt husband of Tina and Sandra Fisher wife of Steve. Richard is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and a brother, Karl H. Schoener. He was preceded in death by his step-son, William Angstadt, a sister, Shirely M. Hammer and his beloved dog, Casey. Visitation and memorial service will be held privately at the request of the family. Kirkhoff Funeral Home is in Charge of arrangements. Memorial Donations in Richard’s name may be made to Boys Town at https://support.boystown.org/ or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.