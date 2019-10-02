Home

Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Richard K. Isett Richard K. Isett, 95, of Temple, passed away Monday September 30th in Berks Heim. He was married to the late Teresa (DeSantis) Isett who passed away October 5, 2018. Born in Shillington, he was the son of the late Chester and Helen (Smith) Isett. He served his country in the U.S. Marines during WW II. He was self-employed as a contractor. He enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed riding his four wheeler. He enjoyed bowling. At the former Laurel Lanes Richard bowled a perfect game. In earlier years Richard and Teresa enjoyed traveling. Richard’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of B2 Berks Heim for the loving care they extended to Richard and his family. Surviving are four children, Larry Black and wife Beverly Black of Blandon, Randy Black of Temple, Scott Isett of Temple, and Robin (Isett) Bauer and husband Roger Bauer of Temple. Richard is predeceased by two sons, Robert Black and survived by Robert’s wife Jennifer Black and Richard Isett, Jr. and survived by Richard’s wife Diane Isett. There are eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. There are two siblings, Elaine Lauter and Marge Morris and three predeceased siblings, Bernard, Robert, and Ernest Isett, A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4th at 12:30 pm in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple with Reverend E. Michael Camilli officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Brushy Hollow Hunting Camp, P. O. Box 153, Weatherly, PA, 18255. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019
